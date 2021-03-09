Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $337.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.50.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

