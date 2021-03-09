Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,292,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after purchasing an additional 370,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR opened at $89.56 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.