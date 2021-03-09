Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4,168.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 683 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $375.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.17, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.