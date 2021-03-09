Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

