Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.62. 12,614,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 7,113,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth $1,455,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 469,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

