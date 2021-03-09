GeoCoin (GEO) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $2,009.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00063834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.99 or 0.00366902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,751.84 or 1.00115777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00036243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00077183 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000814 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

