Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.17 billion and the highest is $4.38 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $17.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.33 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.17. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $118.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $132,457,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after buying an additional 1,008,116 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000,000 after buying an additional 428,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after buying an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after buying an additional 254,004 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

