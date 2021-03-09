Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives $53.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNFT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Genfit alerts:

Genfit stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $188.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genfit as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.