General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Raised by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 113,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

