General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134,474 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in General Dynamics by 267.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $170.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

