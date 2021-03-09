GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Holdings Cut by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,604,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,257 shares during the quarter. GDS accounts for 4.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $150,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,219,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of GDS by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,560,000 after purchasing an additional 830,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GDS by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,746,000 after purchasing an additional 98,722 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of GDS by 1,895.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 10.9% during the third quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,053,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,241,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ:GDS traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $88.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.19. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.