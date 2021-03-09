GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

GDI opened at C$49.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.15. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$24.19 and a 1 year high of C$50.18.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

