Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 28th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $13.72 on Monday. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
