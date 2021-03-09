Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 28th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $13.72 on Monday. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates in four business lines, which include Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, and Advisory Services. The company manages a portfolio of private and public principal investments across digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sector, including early- and later-stage equity, secured lending, pre-initial coin offering contributions, and other structured alternative investments.

