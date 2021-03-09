FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Issued By Wedbush

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.90.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.89).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRTX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

KRTX opened at $113.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $529,344.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $529,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.