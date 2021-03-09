FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Issued By Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

RNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.72.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$18.87 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$10.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

