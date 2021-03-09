FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.45). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

