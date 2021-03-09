Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%.

NASDAQ:FLL traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. 13,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.07.

FLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Union Gaming Research initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

