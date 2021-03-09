FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FS Development in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FS Development in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. FS Development has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

