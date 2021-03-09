Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$8.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$7.61 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -337.50%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

