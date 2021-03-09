Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 3,358 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $60,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,732.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,707.99.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,812 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $43,023.60.

CARA traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 433,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,966. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $903.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $22.60.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

