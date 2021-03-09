Forterra’s (FRTA) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.
FRTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Forterra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.
Shares of FRTA opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $23.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Forterra by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Forterra by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
About Forterra
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
