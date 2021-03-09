Forterra’s (FRTA) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.

FRTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Forterra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Forterra by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Forterra by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

