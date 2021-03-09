Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.67 ($2.87).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:FORT traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 275 ($3.59). 720,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,710. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 307.50 ($4.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £628.78 million and a PE ratio of -916.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £28,888.60 ($37,743.14).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

