FlypMe Trading 33.2% Higher Over Last Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $728,349.06 and $7,931.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00058880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.00807646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00025875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00062347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00041139 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

