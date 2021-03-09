Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £172.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($195.98) to £157 ($205.12) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating and issued a £154.85 ($202.31) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £131.79 ($172.19).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £144.70 ($189.05) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £141.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of £135.86. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 1-year high of £162.90 ($212.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £25.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.42.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

