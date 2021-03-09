FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

FlexShopper stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.20. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

