Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope Sells 23,221 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.74 and its 200-day moving average is $153.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

