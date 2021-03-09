First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 22.86% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of FTLB opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.