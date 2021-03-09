First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 511 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day moving average of $142.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

