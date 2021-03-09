First Horizon Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Horizon Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 256,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 484,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,366. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

