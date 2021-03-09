First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,554 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

