First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,971 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,996 shares of company stock worth $159,197 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

