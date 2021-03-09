First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $16.40 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,403 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 327,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

CSCO opened at $46.25 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.