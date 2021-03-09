First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,298 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 2,043.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after buying an additional 324,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Novartis by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after buying an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $84.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

