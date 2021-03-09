First Foundation Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

FFWM opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in First Foundation by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in First Foundation by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after buying an additional 238,315 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in First Foundation by 1,461.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 34,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 32,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,715 shares of company stock worth $1,820,149 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.