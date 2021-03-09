First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCCO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in First Community by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Community by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Community by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Community by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in First Community by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Community will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

