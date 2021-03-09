First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.87 and last traded at $45.63. Approximately 162,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

Several brokerages have commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,788. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,493 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $12,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Bancorp by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 205,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,663,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,793,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

