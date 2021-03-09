Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 4,857 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,038,000 after purchasing an additional 381,763 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,847,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 153,696 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 988,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 105,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,065. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.