Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 151,698 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,698 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 3.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $94,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 713.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.11. 5,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $81.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

