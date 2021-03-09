Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $174.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,504 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 2.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $174,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.45. 210,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $46.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.