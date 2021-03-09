Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 606,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,085 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $35,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 404,935 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 118,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.66. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,835. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18.

