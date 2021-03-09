Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,665,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,870 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.6% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $755,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 47,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,460. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

