Financial Comparison: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) vs. TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and TCF Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $53.68 million 3.06 $11.07 million N/A N/A TCF Financial $2.05 billion 3.63 $295.47 million $4.03 12.11

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FNCB Bancorp and TCF Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TCF Financial 0 5 7 0 2.58

TCF Financial has a consensus price target of $36.64, suggesting a potential downside of 24.93%. Given TCF Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of TCF Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TCF Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and TCF Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 24.88% 9.65% 1.03% TCF Financial 10.11% 7.86% 0.90%

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TCF Financial pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TCF Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

TCF Financial beats FNCB Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans. In addition, it offers mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; online banking products, such as bill payment, internal and external funds transfer, person to person transfers, and purchase rewards; remote deposit capture and merchant services; and wealth management services through a third party. As of January 24, 2020, the company operated 17 branch offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne counties; and a limited purpose office in Allentown, Lehigh County. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers investment management and custodial, trust, and financial and estate planning services; retirement planning and employee benefit programs; and cash management, international trade finance, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services, as well as sells investment products, such as annuity products and mutual funds. Further, it provides treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks; check cashing and remittance services; lines of credit, letters of credit, and capital market products; and credit and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 520 branches, including 396 traditional branches, 121 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,099 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

