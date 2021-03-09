Fidus Investment Co. Declares None Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

