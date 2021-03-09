Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,303,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554,561 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $50,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

