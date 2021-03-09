Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GRFFF opened at $1.21 on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

