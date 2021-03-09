Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 13,789 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,981 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 13,789 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $27,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,414. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.75, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

