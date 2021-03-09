Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $69.48 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,618 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $69,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Intel by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,537.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,789 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 941,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,157,883. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $249.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.