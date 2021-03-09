Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires 16,479 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.4% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $357,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.98. 8,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.60 and its 200-day moving average is $280.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

