F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 18.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 47,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $12.83. 25,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.