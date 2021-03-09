Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.72.

XOM stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $257.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

